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MVLL: GraniteShares 2x Long MRVL Daily ETF
MVLL exchange rate has changed by 7.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.96 and at a high of 27.83.
Follow GraniteShares 2x Long MRVL Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MVLL stock price today?
GraniteShares 2x Long MRVL Daily ETF stock is priced at 27.11 today. It trades within 23.96 - 27.83, yesterday's close was 25.20, and trading volume reached 4382. The live price chart of MVLL shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares 2x Long MRVL Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares 2x Long MRVL Daily ETF is currently valued at 27.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 53.95% and USD. View the chart live to track MVLL movements.
How to buy MVLL stock?
You can buy GraniteShares 2x Long MRVL Daily ETF shares at the current price of 27.11. Orders are usually placed near 27.11 or 27.41, while 4382 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow MVLL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MVLL stock?
Investing in GraniteShares 2x Long MRVL Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 15.60 - 233.00 and current price 27.11. Many compare 43.67% and 50.19% before placing orders at 27.11 or 27.41. Explore the MVLL price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long MRVL Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Long MRVL Daily ETF in the past year was 233.00. Within 15.60 - 233.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Long MRVL Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long MRVL Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Long MRVL Daily ETF (MVLL) over the year was 15.60. Comparing it with the current 27.11 and 15.60 - 233.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MVLL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MVLL stock split?
GraniteShares 2x Long MRVL Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.20, and 53.95% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.20
- Open
- 27.12
- Bid
- 27.11
- Ask
- 27.41
- Low
- 23.96
- High
- 27.83
- Volume
- 4.382 K
- Daily Change
- 7.58%
- Month Change
- 43.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 50.19%
- Year Change
- 53.95%