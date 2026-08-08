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MUU: Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares
MUU exchange rate has changed by -1.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.79 and at a high of 28.32.
Follow Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MUU stock price today?
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares stock is priced at 26.62 today. It trades within 24.79 - 28.32, yesterday's close was 26.93, and trading volume reached 54381. The live price chart of MUU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares is currently valued at 26.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -86.43% and USD. View the chart live to track MUU movements.
How to buy MUU stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares shares at the current price of 26.62. Orders are usually placed near 26.62 or 26.92, while 54381 and -6.00% show market activity. Follow MUU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MUU stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 19.61 - 1252.80 and current price 26.62. Many compare 23.64% and -85.34% before placing orders at 26.62 or 26.92. Explore the MUU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 1252.80. Within 19.61 - 1252.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) over the year was 19.61. Comparing it with the current 26.62 and 19.61 - 1252.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MUU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MUU stock split?
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.93, and -86.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.93
- Open
- 28.32
- Bid
- 26.62
- Ask
- 26.92
- Low
- 24.79
- High
- 28.32
- Volume
- 54.381 K
- Daily Change
- -1.15%
- Month Change
- 23.64%
- 6 Months Change
- -85.34%
- Year Change
- -86.43%