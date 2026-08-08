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MULL: GraniteShares 2x Long MU Daily ETF
MULL exchange rate has changed by -1.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.30 and at a high of 19.66.
Follow GraniteShares 2x Long MU Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MULL stock price today?
GraniteShares 2x Long MU Daily ETF stock is priced at 18.54 today. It trades within 17.30 - 19.66, yesterday's close was 18.80, and trading volume reached 8155. The live price chart of MULL shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares 2x Long MU Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares 2x Long MU Daily ETF is currently valued at 18.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -89.24% and USD. View the chart live to track MULL movements.
How to buy MULL stock?
You can buy GraniteShares 2x Long MU Daily ETF shares at the current price of 18.54. Orders are usually placed near 18.54 or 18.84, while 8155 and -5.70% show market activity. Follow MULL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MULL stock?
Investing in GraniteShares 2x Long MU Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.67 - 1088.07 and current price 18.54. Many compare 24.85% and -88.44% before placing orders at 18.54 or 18.84. Explore the MULL price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long MU Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Long MU Daily ETF in the past year was 1088.07. Within 13.67 - 1088.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Long MU Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long MU Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Long MU Daily ETF (MULL) over the year was 13.67. Comparing it with the current 18.54 and 13.67 - 1088.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MULL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MULL stock split?
GraniteShares 2x Long MU Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.80, and -89.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.80
- Open
- 19.66
- Bid
- 18.54
- Ask
- 18.84
- Low
- 17.30
- High
- 19.66
- Volume
- 8.155 K
- Daily Change
- -1.38%
- Month Change
- 24.85%
- 6 Months Change
- -88.44%
- Year Change
- -89.24%