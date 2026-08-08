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MUD: Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares
MUD exchange rate has changed by 0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.24 and at a high of 11.94.
Follow Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MUD stock price today?
Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares stock is priced at 11.54 today. It trades within 11.24 - 11.94, yesterday's close was 11.48, and trading volume reached 4350. The live price chart of MUD shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares is currently valued at 11.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 207.73% and USD. View the chart live to track MUD movements.
How to buy MUD stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares shares at the current price of 11.54. Orders are usually placed near 11.54 or 11.84, while 4350 and 2.58% show market activity. Follow MUD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MUD stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares involves considering the yearly range 3.56 - 47.49 and current price 11.54. Many compare -10.82% and 198.19% before placing orders at 11.54 or 11.84. Explore the MUD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares in the past year was 47.49. Within 3.56 - 47.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares (MUD) over the year was 3.56. Comparing it with the current 11.54 and 3.56 - 47.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MUD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MUD stock split?
Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.48, and 207.73% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.48
- Open
- 11.25
- Bid
- 11.54
- Ask
- 11.84
- Low
- 11.24
- High
- 11.94
- Volume
- 4.350 K
- Daily Change
- 0.52%
- Month Change
- -10.82%
- 6 Months Change
- 198.19%
- Year Change
- 207.73%