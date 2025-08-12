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MUC: Blackrock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc
MUC exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.67 and at a high of 10.72.
Follow Blackrock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MUC News
- Waiting On Social Security? This Portfolio Could Generate $128,000 A Year
- How To Build A $7,000/Mo Income Using BlackRock's 8% Yielding 32 CEFs (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- MUC: Has Seen A Great Return, With More Gains Likely To Come (NYSE:MUC)
- MUC CEF: May Only Be Suitable For The Highest-Income California Taxpayers (NYSE:MUC)
- MUC CEF: I Still Think A Buy Case Exists For Cali's Muni Sector (NYSE:MUC)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MUC stock price today?
Blackrock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc stock is priced at 10.71 today. It trades within 10.67 - 10.72, yesterday's close was 10.67, and trading volume reached 554. The live price chart of MUC shows these updates.
Does Blackrock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Blackrock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc is currently valued at 10.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.20% and USD. View the chart live to track MUC movements.
How to buy MUC stock?
You can buy Blackrock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc shares at the current price of 10.71. Orders are usually placed near 10.71 or 11.01, while 554 and 0.37% show market activity. Follow MUC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MUC stock?
Investing in Blackrock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 10.20 - 11.16 and current price 10.71. Many compare 0.56% and -1.83% before placing orders at 10.71 or 11.01. Explore the MUC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Blackrock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Blackrock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc in the past year was 11.16. Within 10.20 - 11.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Blackrock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Blackrock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Blackrock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc (MUC) over the year was 10.20. Comparing it with the current 10.71 and 10.20 - 11.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MUC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MUC stock split?
Blackrock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.67, and -1.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.67
- Open
- 10.67
- Bid
- 10.71
- Ask
- 11.01
- Low
- 10.67
- High
- 10.72
- Volume
- 554
- Daily Change
- 0.37%
- Month Change
- 0.56%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.83%
- Year Change
- -1.20%