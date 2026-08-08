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MSFL: GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF
MSFL exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.33 and at a high of 25.97.
Follow GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MSFL stock price today?
GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF stock is priced at 25.44 today. It trades within 25.33 - 25.97, yesterday's close was 25.47, and trading volume reached 880. The live price chart of MSFL shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF is currently valued at 25.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 40.47% and USD. View the chart live to track MSFL movements.
How to buy MSFL stock?
You can buy GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF shares at the current price of 25.44. Orders are usually placed near 25.44 or 25.74, while 880 and 0.16% show market activity. Follow MSFL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MSFL stock?
Investing in GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 12.95 - 25.97 and current price 25.44. Many compare 9.47% and 46.97% before placing orders at 25.44 or 25.74. Explore the MSFL price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF in the past year was 25.97. Within 12.95 - 25.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (MSFL) over the year was 12.95. Comparing it with the current 25.44 and 12.95 - 25.97 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MSFL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MSFL stock split?
GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.47, and 40.47% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.47
- Open
- 25.40
- Bid
- 25.44
- Ask
- 25.74
- Low
- 25.33
- High
- 25.97
- Volume
- 880
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- 9.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 46.97%
- Year Change
- 40.47%