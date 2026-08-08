- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MRVU: Direxion Daily MRVL Bull 2X ETF
MRVU exchange rate has changed by 7.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 97.40 and at a high of 112.81.
Follow Direxion Daily MRVL Bull 2X ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MRVU stock price today?
Direxion Daily MRVL Bull 2X ETF stock is priced at 110.10 today. It trades within 97.40 - 112.81, yesterday's close was 102.25, and trading volume reached 343. The live price chart of MRVU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily MRVL Bull 2X ETF stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily MRVL Bull 2X ETF is currently valued at 110.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 360.09% and USD. View the chart live to track MRVU movements.
How to buy MRVU stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily MRVL Bull 2X ETF shares at the current price of 110.10. Orders are usually placed near 110.10 or 110.40, while 343 and 1.14% show market activity. Follow MRVU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MRVU stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily MRVL Bull 2X ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.80 - 308.77 and current price 110.10. Many compare 45.15% and 373.34% before placing orders at 110.10 or 110.40. Explore the MRVU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily MRVL Bull 2X ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily MRVL Bull 2X ETF in the past year was 308.77. Within 20.80 - 308.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 102.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily MRVL Bull 2X ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily MRVL Bull 2X ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily MRVL Bull 2X ETF (MRVU) over the year was 20.80. Comparing it with the current 110.10 and 20.80 - 308.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MRVU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MRVU stock split?
Direxion Daily MRVL Bull 2X ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 102.25, and 360.09% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 102.25
- Open
- 108.86
- Bid
- 110.10
- Ask
- 110.40
- Low
- 97.40
- High
- 112.81
- Volume
- 343
- Daily Change
- 7.68%
- Month Change
- 45.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 373.34%
- Year Change
- 360.09%