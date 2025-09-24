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MRNY: Tidal Trust II YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF
MRNY exchange rate has changed by 7.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.39 and at a high of 15.24.
Follow Tidal Trust II YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MRNY News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MRNY stock price today?
Tidal Trust II YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF stock is priced at 15.22 today. It trades within 14.39 - 15.24, yesterday's close was 14.22, and trading volume reached 139. The live price chart of MRNY shows these updates.
Does Tidal Trust II YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Tidal Trust II YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF is currently valued at 15.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -20.29% and USD. View the chart live to track MRNY movements.
How to buy MRNY stock?
You can buy Tidal Trust II YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 15.22. Orders are usually placed near 15.22 or 15.52, while 139 and 5.11% show market activity. Follow MRNY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MRNY stock?
Investing in Tidal Trust II YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 14.02 - 22.15 and current price 15.22. Many compare 5.18% and -22.49% before placing orders at 15.22 or 15.52. Explore the MRNY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tidal Trust II YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tidal Trust II YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF in the past year was 22.15. Within 14.02 - 22.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tidal Trust II YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tidal Trust II YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tidal Trust II YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF (MRNY) over the year was 14.02. Comparing it with the current 15.22 and 14.02 - 22.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MRNY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MRNY stock split?
Tidal Trust II YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.22, and -20.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.22
- Open
- 14.48
- Bid
- 15.22
- Ask
- 15.52
- Low
- 14.39
- High
- 15.24
- Volume
- 139
- Daily Change
- 7.03%
- Month Change
- 5.18%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.49%
- Year Change
- -20.29%