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MRAL: GraniteShares 2x Long MARA Daily ETF
MRAL exchange rate has changed by -11.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.22 and at a high of 39.12.
Follow GraniteShares 2x Long MARA Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MRAL stock price today?
GraniteShares 2x Long MARA Daily ETF stock is priced at 33.00 today. It trades within 30.22 - 39.12, yesterday's close was 37.24, and trading volume reached 438. The live price chart of MRAL shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares 2x Long MARA Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares 2x Long MARA Daily ETF is currently valued at 33.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1154.75% and USD. View the chart live to track MRAL movements.
How to buy MRAL stock?
You can buy GraniteShares 2x Long MARA Daily ETF shares at the current price of 33.00. Orders are usually placed near 33.00 or 33.30, while 438 and -15.64% show market activity. Follow MRAL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MRAL stock?
Investing in GraniteShares 2x Long MARA Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 2.51 - 98.19 and current price 33.00. Many compare -19.51% and 870.59% before placing orders at 33.00 or 33.30. Explore the MRAL price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long MARA Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Long MARA Daily ETF in the past year was 98.19. Within 2.51 - 98.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Long MARA Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long MARA Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Long MARA Daily ETF (MRAL) over the year was 2.51. Comparing it with the current 33.00 and 2.51 - 98.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MRAL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MRAL stock split?
GraniteShares 2x Long MARA Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.24, and 1154.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.24
- Open
- 39.12
- Bid
- 33.00
- Ask
- 33.30
- Low
- 30.22
- High
- 39.12
- Volume
- 438
- Daily Change
- -11.39%
- Month Change
- -19.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 870.59%
- Year Change
- 1154.75%