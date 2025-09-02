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MMU: Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc
MMU exchange rate has changed by 0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.09 and at a high of 10.13.
Follow Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MMU News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MMU stock price today?
Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc stock is priced at 10.13 today. It trades within 10.09 - 10.13, yesterday's close was 10.04, and trading volume reached 128. The live price chart of MMU shows these updates.
Does Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc is currently valued at 10.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.84% and USD. View the chart live to track MMU movements.
How to buy MMU stock?
You can buy Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc shares at the current price of 10.13. Orders are usually placed near 10.13 or 10.43, while 128 and 0.40% show market activity. Follow MMU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MMU stock?
Investing in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 9.85 - 10.71 and current price 10.13. Many compare 1.00% and -4.79% before placing orders at 10.13 or 10.43. Explore the MMU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc in the past year was 10.71. Within 9.85 - 10.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc (MMU) over the year was 9.85. Comparing it with the current 10.13 and 9.85 - 10.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MMU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MMU stock split?
Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.04, and 2.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.04
- Open
- 10.09
- Bid
- 10.13
- Ask
- 10.43
- Low
- 10.09
- High
- 10.13
- Volume
- 128
- Daily Change
- 0.90%
- Month Change
- 1.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.79%
- Year Change
- 2.84%