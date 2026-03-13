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MMIT: IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF
MMIT exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.01 and at a high of 24.09.
Follow IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MMIT News
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Munis Carry Outperformance Into The Summer
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- The Muni Brief: What's The Weather Going To Be?
- Municipal Midyear Outlook: Room To Run As Demand Drives The Market
- The Muni Brief: Big Flows, Low Drama
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Muni Brief: NYC's Pied-à-Terre Tax
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- 'Boring' Municipal Bonds May Be Anything But In Today's Market
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk - Muni Credit Conditions Resilient
- Capital Markets Outlook Q2 2026: At The Intersection Of AI And All The Other Stuff
- Q2 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Q1 2026 Municipal Credit - A Turn in Credit Quality? War, Federal Funding And Risky Assets
- Munis In Focus: A Q1 2026 Recap
- Tax-Loss Harvesting With Bonds Vs. Stocks: Different Rules, Same Goal
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- 3 Reasons Why It Pays To Be Active As A Muni Investor
- War And Bonds
- How Active Management Can Capture Yield In Today's Bond Environment
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: March 2026
- Thoughts From The Muni Desk
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MMIT stock price today?
IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF stock is priced at 24.06 today. It trades within 24.01 - 24.09, yesterday's close was 23.99, and trading volume reached 393. The live price chart of MMIT shows these updates.
Does IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF stock pay dividends?
IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF is currently valued at 24.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.59% and USD. View the chart live to track MMIT movements.
How to buy MMIT stock?
You can buy IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF shares at the current price of 24.06. Orders are usually placed near 24.06 or 24.36, while 393 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow MMIT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MMIT stock?
Investing in IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.88 - 24.77 and current price 24.06. Many compare 0.54% and -2.55% before placing orders at 24.06 or 24.36. Explore the MMIT price chart live with daily changes.
What are IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF in the past year was 24.77. Within 23.88 - 24.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF performance using the live chart.
What are IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) over the year was 23.88. Comparing it with the current 24.06 and 23.88 - 24.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MMIT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MMIT stock split?
IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.99, and -2.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.99
- Open
- 24.09
- Bid
- 24.06
- Ask
- 24.36
- Low
- 24.01
- High
- 24.09
- Volume
- 393
- Daily Change
- 0.29%
- Month Change
- 0.54%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.55%
- Year Change
- -2.59%