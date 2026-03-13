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MMIT: IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF

24.06 USD 0.07 (0.29%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MMIT exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.01 and at a high of 24.09.

Follow IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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MMIT News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MMIT stock price today?

IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF stock is priced at 24.06 today. It trades within 24.01 - 24.09, yesterday's close was 23.99, and trading volume reached 393. The live price chart of MMIT shows these updates.

Does IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF stock pay dividends?

IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF is currently valued at 24.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.59% and USD. View the chart live to track MMIT movements.

How to buy MMIT stock?

You can buy IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF shares at the current price of 24.06. Orders are usually placed near 24.06 or 24.36, while 393 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow MMIT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MMIT stock?

Investing in IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.88 - 24.77 and current price 24.06. Many compare 0.54% and -2.55% before placing orders at 24.06 or 24.36. Explore the MMIT price chart live with daily changes.

What are IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF in the past year was 24.77. Within 23.88 - 24.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF performance using the live chart.

What are IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) over the year was 23.88. Comparing it with the current 24.06 and 23.88 - 24.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MMIT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MMIT stock split?

IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.99, and -2.59% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
24.01 24.09
Year Range
23.88 24.77
Previous Close
23.99
Open
24.09
Bid
24.06
Ask
24.36
Low
24.01
High
24.09
Volume
393
Daily Change
0.29%
Month Change
0.54%
6 Months Change
-2.55%
Year Change
-2.59%
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