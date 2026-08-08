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MLPD: Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF
MLPD exchange rate has changed by -0.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.25 and at a high of 24.59.
Follow Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MLPD stock price today?
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF stock is priced at 24.37 today. It trades within 24.25 - 24.59, yesterday's close was 24.58, and trading volume reached 24. The live price chart of MLPD shows these updates.
Does Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF is currently valued at 24.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.73% and USD. View the chart live to track MLPD movements.
How to buy MLPD stock?
You can buy Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF shares at the current price of 24.37. Orders are usually placed near 24.37 or 24.67, while 24 and -0.33% show market activity. Follow MLPD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MLPD stock?
Investing in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.25 - 25.93 and current price 24.37. Many compare -0.85% and -5.10% before placing orders at 24.37 or 24.67. Explore the MLPD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF in the past year was 25.93. Within 24.25 - 25.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF (MLPD) over the year was 24.25. Comparing it with the current 24.37 and 24.25 - 25.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MLPD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MLPD stock split?
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.58, and -4.73% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.58
- Open
- 24.45
- Bid
- 24.37
- Ask
- 24.67
- Low
- 24.25
- High
- 24.59
- Volume
- 24
- Daily Change
- -0.85%
- Month Change
- -0.85%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.10%
- Year Change
- -4.73%