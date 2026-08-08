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MINV: Matthews International Funds Matthews Asia Innovators Active ET
MINV exchange rate has changed by 0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.15 and at a high of 49.50.
Follow Matthews International Funds Matthews Asia Innovators Active ET dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MINV stock price today?
Matthews International Funds Matthews Asia Innovators Active ET stock is priced at 49.50 today. It trades within 49.15 - 49.50, yesterday's close was 49.07, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of MINV shows these updates.
Does Matthews International Funds Matthews Asia Innovators Active ET stock pay dividends?
Matthews International Funds Matthews Asia Innovators Active ET is currently valued at 49.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.57% and USD. View the chart live to track MINV movements.
How to buy MINV stock?
You can buy Matthews International Funds Matthews Asia Innovators Active ET shares at the current price of 49.50. Orders are usually placed near 49.50 or 49.80, while 34 and 0.16% show market activity. Follow MINV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MINV stock?
Investing in Matthews International Funds Matthews Asia Innovators Active ET involves considering the yearly range 36.96 - 59.69 and current price 49.50. Many compare 4.74% and 22.01% before placing orders at 49.50 or 49.80. Explore the MINV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Matthews International Funds Matthews Asia Innovators Active ET stock highest prices?
The highest price of Matthews International Funds Matthews Asia Innovators Active ET in the past year was 59.69. Within 36.96 - 59.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track Matthews International Funds Matthews Asia Innovators Active ET performance using the live chart.
What are Matthews International Funds Matthews Asia Innovators Active ET stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Matthews International Funds Matthews Asia Innovators Active ET (MINV) over the year was 36.96. Comparing it with the current 49.50 and 36.96 - 59.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MINV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MINV stock split?
Matthews International Funds Matthews Asia Innovators Active ET has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.07, and 26.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.07
- Open
- 49.42
- Bid
- 49.50
- Ask
- 49.80
- Low
- 49.15
- High
- 49.50
- Volume
- 34
- Daily Change
- 0.88%
- Month Change
- 4.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.01%
- Year Change
- 26.57%