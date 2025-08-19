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MEXX: Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares

30.53 USD 0.93 (3.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MEXX exchange rate has changed by 3.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.23 and at a high of 30.77.

Follow Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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MEXX News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MEXX stock price today?

Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares stock is priced at 30.53 today. It trades within 30.23 - 30.77, yesterday's close was 29.60, and trading volume reached 28. The live price chart of MEXX shows these updates.

Does Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares stock pay dividends?

Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares is currently valued at 30.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 72.58% and USD. View the chart live to track MEXX movements.

How to buy MEXX stock?

You can buy Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares shares at the current price of 30.53. Orders are usually placed near 30.53 or 30.83, while 28 and -0.23% show market activity. Follow MEXX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MEXX stock?

Investing in Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 17.60 - 39.27 and current price 30.53. Many compare 3.53% and -15.10% before placing orders at 30.53 or 30.83. Explore the MEXX price chart live with daily changes.

What are Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 39.27. Within 17.60 - 39.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares performance using the live chart.

What are Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (MEXX) over the year was 17.60. Comparing it with the current 30.53 and 17.60 - 39.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MEXX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MEXX stock split?

Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.60, and 72.58% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
30.23 30.77
Year Range
17.60 39.27
Previous Close
29.60
Open
30.60
Bid
30.53
Ask
30.83
Low
30.23
High
30.77
Volume
28
Daily Change
3.14%
Month Change
3.53%
6 Months Change
-15.10%
Year Change
72.58%
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