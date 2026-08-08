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METU: Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares
METU exchange rate has changed by 0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.97 and at a high of 21.90.
Follow Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is METU stock price today?
Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares stock is priced at 21.42 today. It trades within 20.97 - 21.90, yesterday's close was 21.27, and trading volume reached 5399. The live price chart of METU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares is currently valued at 21.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -26.32% and USD. View the chart live to track METU movements.
How to buy METU stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares shares at the current price of 21.42. Orders are usually placed near 21.42 or 21.72, while 5399 and 2.15% show market activity. Follow METU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into METU stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 16.88 - 32.31 and current price 21.42. Many compare 10.13% and -25.60% before placing orders at 21.42 or 21.72. Explore the METU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 32.31. Within 16.88 - 32.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (METU) over the year was 16.88. Comparing it with the current 21.42 and 16.88 - 32.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch METU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did METU stock split?
Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.27, and -26.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.27
- Open
- 20.97
- Bid
- 21.42
- Ask
- 21.72
- Low
- 20.97
- High
- 21.90
- Volume
- 5.399 K
- Daily Change
- 0.71%
- Month Change
- 10.13%
- 6 Months Change
- -25.60%
- Year Change
- -26.32%