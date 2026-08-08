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METD: Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares
METD exchange rate has changed by -0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.03 and at a high of 16.36.
Follow Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is METD stock price today?
Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares stock is priced at 16.20 today. It trades within 16.03 - 16.36, yesterday's close was 16.27, and trading volume reached 439. The live price chart of METD shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares is currently valued at 16.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.06% and USD. View the chart live to track METD movements.
How to buy METD stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares shares at the current price of 16.20. Orders are usually placed near 16.20 or 16.50, while 439 and -0.67% show market activity. Follow METD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into METD stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares involves considering the yearly range 14.13 - 19.54 and current price 16.20. Many compare -5.37% and 0.06% before placing orders at 16.20 or 16.50. Explore the METD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares in the past year was 19.54. Within 14.13 - 19.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (METD) over the year was 14.13. Comparing it with the current 16.20 and 14.13 - 19.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch METD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did METD stock split?
Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.27, and 0.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.27
- Open
- 16.31
- Bid
- 16.20
- Ask
- 16.50
- Low
- 16.03
- High
- 16.36
- Volume
- 439
- Daily Change
- -0.43%
- Month Change
- -5.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.06%
- Year Change
- 0.06%