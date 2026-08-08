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MEMA: Man Active Emerging Markets Alternative ETF
MEMA exchange rate has changed by 2.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.02 and at a high of 30.25.
Follow Man Active Emerging Markets Alternative ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is MEMA stock price today?
Man Active Emerging Markets Alternative ETF stock is priced at 30.25 today. It trades within 30.02 - 30.25, yesterday's close was 29.41, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of MEMA shows these updates.
Does Man Active Emerging Markets Alternative ETF stock pay dividends?
Man Active Emerging Markets Alternative ETF is currently valued at 30.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.71% and USD. View the chart live to track MEMA movements.
How to buy MEMA stock?
You can buy Man Active Emerging Markets Alternative ETF shares at the current price of 30.25. Orders are usually placed near 30.25 or 30.55, while 12 and 0.77% show market activity. Follow MEMA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MEMA stock?
Investing in Man Active Emerging Markets Alternative ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.06 - 32.94 and current price 30.25. Many compare 1.34% and 5.84% before placing orders at 30.25 or 30.55. Explore the MEMA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Man Active Emerging Markets Alternative ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Man Active Emerging Markets Alternative ETF in the past year was 32.94. Within 25.06 - 32.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track Man Active Emerging Markets Alternative ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Man Active Emerging Markets Alternative ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Man Active Emerging Markets Alternative ETF (MEMA) over the year was 25.06. Comparing it with the current 30.25 and 25.06 - 32.94 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MEMA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MEMA stock split?
Man Active Emerging Markets Alternative ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.41, and 20.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.41
- Open
- 30.02
- Bid
- 30.25
- Ask
- 30.55
- Low
- 30.02
- High
- 30.25
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 2.86%
- Month Change
- 1.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.84%
- Year Change
- 20.71%