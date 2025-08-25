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MBOX: Freedom Day Dividend ETF
MBOX exchange rate has changed by 0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.17 and at a high of 42.38.
Follow Freedom Day Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MBOX News
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- The Great Rotation: Why The Recent Value Rally Is Ready To Resume
- Adding AI Resilience To Equity Portfolios
- Why An Income-Centric Approach Matters For Investing In Retirement
- TBG: Consistent Dividend Growth But Underwhelming Total Returns (NYSEARCA:TBG)
- Time To Consider Value?
- Market Pullback: Healthy Reset, Not Bursting Stock Bubble
- Equity Market Outlook Q4 2025 - Yes, There’s Still Room To Run
- Dividend Investing: Thinking Beyond The Vanilla Approach
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- MBOX: Lackluster Distribution Growth Is Worrisome (NYSEARCA:MBOX)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MBOX stock price today?
Freedom Day Dividend ETF stock is priced at 42.38 today. It trades within 42.17 - 42.38, yesterday's close was 42.22, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of MBOX shows these updates.
Does Freedom Day Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
Freedom Day Dividend ETF is currently valued at 42.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.41% and USD. View the chart live to track MBOX movements.
How to buy MBOX stock?
You can buy Freedom Day Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 42.38. Orders are usually placed near 42.38 or 42.68, while 3 and 0.50% show market activity. Follow MBOX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MBOX stock?
Investing in Freedom Day Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.12 - 42.38 and current price 42.38. Many compare 1.51% and 11.12% before placing orders at 42.38 or 42.68. Explore the MBOX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Freedom Day Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Freedom Day Dividend ETF in the past year was 42.38. Within 34.12 - 42.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Freedom Day Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Freedom Day Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX) over the year was 34.12. Comparing it with the current 42.38 and 34.12 - 42.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MBOX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MBOX stock split?
Freedom Day Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.22, and 23.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.22
- Open
- 42.17
- Bid
- 42.38
- Ask
- 42.68
- Low
- 42.17
- High
- 42.38
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.38%
- Month Change
- 1.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.12%
- Year Change
- 23.41%