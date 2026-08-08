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MAXJ: iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF
MAXJ exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.37 and at a high of 29.45.
Follow iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MAXJ stock price today?
iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF stock is priced at 29.45 today. It trades within 29.37 - 29.45, yesterday's close was 29.38, and trading volume reached 24. The live price chart of MAXJ shows these updates.
Does iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF is currently valued at 29.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.82% and USD. View the chart live to track MAXJ movements.
How to buy MAXJ stock?
You can buy iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF shares at the current price of 29.45. Orders are usually placed near 29.45 or 29.75, while 24 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow MAXJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MAXJ stock?
Investing in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.96 - 29.45 and current price 29.45. Many compare 0.61% and 3.84% before placing orders at 29.45 or 29.75. Explore the MAXJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the past year was 29.45. Within 27.96 - 29.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (MAXJ) over the year was 27.96. Comparing it with the current 29.45 and 27.96 - 29.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MAXJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MAXJ stock split?
iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.38, and 3.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.38
- Open
- 29.45
- Bid
- 29.45
- Ask
- 29.75
- Low
- 29.37
- High
- 29.45
- Volume
- 24
- Daily Change
- 0.24%
- Month Change
- 0.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.84%
- Year Change
- 3.82%