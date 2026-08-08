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LTL: ProShares Ultra Communication Services
LTL exchange rate has changed by 1.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.10 and at a high of 24.37.
Follow ProShares Ultra Communication Services dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LTL stock price today?
ProShares Ultra Communication Services stock is priced at 24.31 today. It trades within 24.10 - 24.37, yesterday's close was 24.07, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of LTL shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra Communication Services stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra Communication Services is currently valued at 24.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -75.64% and USD. View the chart live to track LTL movements.
How to buy LTL stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra Communication Services shares at the current price of 24.31. Orders are usually placed near 24.31 or 24.61, while 8 and 0.87% show market activity. Follow LTL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LTL stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra Communication Services involves considering the yearly range 21.88 - 118.68 and current price 24.31. Many compare 0.54% and -11.44% before placing orders at 24.31 or 24.61. Explore the LTL price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra Communication Services stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra Communication Services in the past year was 118.68. Within 21.88 - 118.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra Communication Services performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra Communication Services stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Communication Services (LTL) over the year was 21.88. Comparing it with the current 24.31 and 21.88 - 118.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LTL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LTL stock split?
ProShares Ultra Communication Services has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.07, and -75.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.07
- Open
- 24.10
- Bid
- 24.31
- Ask
- 24.61
- Low
- 24.10
- High
- 24.37
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 1.00%
- Month Change
- 0.54%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.44%
- Year Change
- -75.64%