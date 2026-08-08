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LST: Leuthold Select Industries ETF
LST exchange rate has changed by 1.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.70 and at a high of 48.08.
Follow Leuthold Select Industries ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LST stock price today?
Leuthold Select Industries ETF stock is priced at 48.02 today. It trades within 47.70 - 48.08, yesterday's close was 47.53, and trading volume reached 49. The live price chart of LST shows these updates.
Does Leuthold Select Industries ETF stock pay dividends?
Leuthold Select Industries ETF is currently valued at 48.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.75% and USD. View the chart live to track LST movements.
How to buy LST stock?
You can buy Leuthold Select Industries ETF shares at the current price of 48.02. Orders are usually placed near 48.02 or 48.32, while 49 and 0.67% show market activity. Follow LST updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LST stock?
Investing in Leuthold Select Industries ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.04 - 48.90 and current price 48.02. Many compare 3.71% and 12.01% before placing orders at 48.02 or 48.32. Explore the LST price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leuthold Select Industries ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leuthold Select Industries ETF in the past year was 48.90. Within 39.04 - 48.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leuthold Select Industries ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leuthold Select Industries ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leuthold Select Industries ETF (LST) over the year was 39.04. Comparing it with the current 48.02 and 39.04 - 48.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LST moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LST stock split?
Leuthold Select Industries ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.53, and 11.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.53
- Open
- 47.70
- Bid
- 48.02
- Ask
- 48.32
- Low
- 47.70
- High
- 48.08
- Volume
- 49
- Daily Change
- 1.03%
- Month Change
- 3.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.01%
- Year Change
- 11.75%