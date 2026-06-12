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LSGR: Natixis ETF Trust II Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF
LSGR exchange rate has changed by 0.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.70 and at a high of 45.04.
Follow Natixis ETF Trust II Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LSGR News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LSGR stock price today?
Natixis ETF Trust II Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF stock is priced at 44.92 today. It trades within 44.70 - 45.04, yesterday's close was 44.50, and trading volume reached 70. The live price chart of LSGR shows these updates.
Does Natixis ETF Trust II Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Natixis ETF Trust II Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF is currently valued at 44.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.71% and USD. View the chart live to track LSGR movements.
How to buy LSGR stock?
You can buy Natixis ETF Trust II Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF shares at the current price of 44.92. Orders are usually placed near 44.92 or 45.22, while 70 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow LSGR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LSGR stock?
Investing in Natixis ETF Trust II Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.72 - 46.33 and current price 44.92. Many compare 3.15% and 8.24% before placing orders at 44.92 or 45.22. Explore the LSGR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Natixis ETF Trust II Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Natixis ETF Trust II Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF in the past year was 46.33. Within 37.72 - 46.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track Natixis ETF Trust II Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Natixis ETF Trust II Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Natixis ETF Trust II Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (LSGR) over the year was 37.72. Comparing it with the current 44.92 and 37.72 - 46.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LSGR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LSGR stock split?
Natixis ETF Trust II Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.50, and 8.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.50
- Open
- 44.79
- Bid
- 44.92
- Ask
- 45.22
- Low
- 44.70
- High
- 45.04
- Volume
- 70
- Daily Change
- 0.94%
- Month Change
- 3.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.24%
- Year Change
- 8.71%