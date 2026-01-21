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LRGE: ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF
LRGE exchange rate has changed by 1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 87.81 and at a high of 88.24.
Follow ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LRGE News
- 3 Best ETFs to Invest In, According to the AI Analyst, 7/29/2026 - TipRanks.com
- 3 Reasons To Stick With Growth Stocks In Rotating Markets
- ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Portfolios Q1 2026 Commentary
- Is Your Portfolio Too Tech-Heavy?
- Maintain A Growth Equity Engine In A Multi-Asset Income Strategy
- Factor And Style Risk: Taming The Hidden Hazard To Core Equity Returns
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LRGE stock price today?
ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock is priced at 88.01 today. It trades within 87.81 - 88.24, yesterday's close was 86.98, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of LRGE shows these updates.
Does ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock pay dividends?
ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF is currently valued at 88.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.42% and USD. View the chart live to track LRGE movements.
How to buy LRGE stock?
You can buy ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF shares at the current price of 88.01. Orders are usually placed near 88.01 or 88.31, while 17 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow LRGE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LRGE stock?
Investing in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF involves considering the yearly range 72.34 - 89.50 and current price 88.01. Many compare 5.02% and 12.80% before placing orders at 88.01 or 88.31. Explore the LRGE price chart live with daily changes.
What are ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the past year was 89.50. Within 72.34 - 89.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 86.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) over the year was 72.34. Comparing it with the current 88.01 and 72.34 - 89.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LRGE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LRGE stock split?
ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 86.98, and 12.42% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 86.98
- Open
- 88.08
- Bid
- 88.01
- Ask
- 88.31
- Low
- 87.81
- High
- 88.24
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 1.18%
- Month Change
- 5.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.80%
- Year Change
- 12.42%