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LRCU: Tradr 2X Long LRCX Daily ETF
LRCU exchange rate has changed by 3.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.66 and at a high of 52.88.
Follow Tradr 2X Long LRCX Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LRCU stock price today?
Tradr 2X Long LRCX Daily ETF stock is priced at 52.00 today. It trades within 49.66 - 52.88, yesterday's close was 50.46, and trading volume reached 92. The live price chart of LRCU shows these updates.
Does Tradr 2X Long LRCX Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Tradr 2X Long LRCX Daily ETF is currently valued at 52.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 125.60% and USD. View the chart live to track LRCU movements.
How to buy LRCU stock?
You can buy Tradr 2X Long LRCX Daily ETF shares at the current price of 52.00. Orders are usually placed near 52.00 or 52.30, while 92 and 1.29% show market activity. Follow LRCU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LRCU stock?
Investing in Tradr 2X Long LRCX Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.05 - 140.59 and current price 52.00. Many compare 18.67% and -53.62% before placing orders at 52.00 or 52.30. Explore the LRCU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tradr 2X Long LRCX Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tradr 2X Long LRCX Daily ETF in the past year was 140.59. Within 23.05 - 140.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tradr 2X Long LRCX Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tradr 2X Long LRCX Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tradr 2X Long LRCX Daily ETF (LRCU) over the year was 23.05. Comparing it with the current 52.00 and 23.05 - 140.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LRCU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LRCU stock split?
Tradr 2X Long LRCX Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.46, and 125.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.46
- Open
- 51.34
- Bid
- 52.00
- Ask
- 52.30
- Low
- 49.66
- High
- 52.88
- Volume
- 92
- Daily Change
- 3.05%
- Month Change
- 18.67%
- 6 Months Change
- -53.62%
- Year Change
- 125.60%