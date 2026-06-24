- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LQDH: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF
LQDH exchange rate has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 92.35 and at a high of 92.42.
Follow iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LQDH News
- AI Borrowing Reshapes The Bond Market
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- Insurance Midyear Outlook: Finding Value In Tight Markets
- Why Market Volatility May Be Part Of The Bull Case
- Retail Stays Bullish On Hyperscalers Ahead Of Earnings
- LQDH: High-Quality, Rate-Hedged Bond Portfolio, Solid Yield And Track Record
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- How SpaceX And AI Spending Are Reshaping Investment Grade Credit
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Full Picture: How Factors Work Together In Systematic Fixed Income
- U.S. Money Markets: Circumstances Augur For Terming Out
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Has The AI Trade Gone Too Far?
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- LQDH: It May Be Time To Hedge Interest Rate Risk (Rating Upgrade) (NYSEARCA:LQDH)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LQDH stock price today?
iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 92.37 today. It trades within 92.35 - 92.42, yesterday's close was 92.39, and trading volume reached 52. The live price chart of LQDH shows these updates.
Does iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 92.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.32% and USD. View the chart live to track LQDH movements.
How to buy LQDH stock?
You can buy iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 92.37. Orders are usually placed near 92.37 or 92.67, while 52 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow LQDH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LQDH stock?
Investing in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 91.15 - 94.34 and current price 92.37. Many compare -0.35% and -0.23% before placing orders at 92.37 or 92.67. Explore the LQDH price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 94.34. Within 91.15 - 94.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 92.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) over the year was 91.15. Comparing it with the current 92.37 and 91.15 - 94.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LQDH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LQDH stock split?
iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 92.39, and -0.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 92.39
- Open
- 92.41
- Bid
- 92.37
- Ask
- 92.67
- Low
- 92.35
- High
- 92.42
- Volume
- 52
- Daily Change
- -0.02%
- Month Change
- -0.35%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.23%
- Year Change
- -0.32%