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LNOK: Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NOK ETF
LNOK exchange rate has changed by -0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.40 and at a high of 31.90.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NOK ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LNOK stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NOK ETF stock is priced at 29.97 today. It trades within 29.40 - 31.90, yesterday's close was 30.17, and trading volume reached 93. The live price chart of LNOK shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NOK ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NOK ETF is currently valued at 29.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 42.24% and USD. View the chart live to track LNOK movements.
How to buy LNOK stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NOK ETF shares at the current price of 29.97. Orders are usually placed near 29.97 or 30.27, while 93 and -3.63% show market activity. Follow LNOK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LNOK stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NOK ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.74 - 121.22 and current price 29.97. Many compare 12.50% and 4.66% before placing orders at 29.97 or 30.27. Explore the LNOK price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NOK ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NOK ETF in the past year was 121.22. Within 17.74 - 121.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NOK ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NOK ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NOK ETF (LNOK) over the year was 17.74. Comparing it with the current 29.97 and 17.74 - 121.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LNOK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LNOK stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NOK ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.17, and 42.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.17
- Open
- 31.10
- Bid
- 29.97
- Ask
- 30.27
- Low
- 29.40
- High
- 31.90
- Volume
- 93
- Daily Change
- -0.66%
- Month Change
- 12.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.66%
- Year Change
- 42.24%