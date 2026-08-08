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LMTL: Direxion Daily LMT Bull 2X ETF
LMTL exchange rate has changed by 1.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.34 and at a high of 39.64.
Follow Direxion Daily LMT Bull 2X ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LMTL stock price today?
Direxion Daily LMT Bull 2X ETF stock is priced at 39.64 today. It trades within 38.34 - 39.64, yesterday's close was 38.99, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of LMTL shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily LMT Bull 2X ETF stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily LMT Bull 2X ETF is currently valued at 39.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 41.08% and USD. View the chart live to track LMTL movements.
How to buy LMTL stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily LMT Bull 2X ETF shares at the current price of 39.64. Orders are usually placed near 39.64 or 39.94, while 18 and 2.38% show market activity. Follow LMTL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LMTL stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily LMT Bull 2X ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.78 - 59.71 and current price 39.64. Many compare -0.25% and -32.86% before placing orders at 39.64 or 39.94. Explore the LMTL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily LMT Bull 2X ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily LMT Bull 2X ETF in the past year was 59.71. Within 25.78 - 59.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily LMT Bull 2X ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily LMT Bull 2X ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily LMT Bull 2X ETF (LMTL) over the year was 25.78. Comparing it with the current 39.64 and 25.78 - 59.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LMTL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LMTL stock split?
Direxion Daily LMT Bull 2X ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.99, and 41.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.99
- Open
- 38.72
- Bid
- 39.64
- Ask
- 39.94
- Low
- 38.34
- High
- 39.64
- Volume
- 18
- Daily Change
- 1.67%
- Month Change
- -0.25%
- 6 Months Change
- -32.86%
- Year Change
- 41.08%