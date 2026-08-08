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LMNX: Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LMND ETF
LMNX exchange rate has changed by 1.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.84 and at a high of 9.24.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LMND ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LMNX stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LMND ETF stock is priced at 9.01 today. It trades within 8.84 - 9.24, yesterday's close was 8.87, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of LMNX shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LMND ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LMND ETF is currently valued at 9.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -52.95% and USD. View the chart live to track LMNX movements.
How to buy LMNX stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LMND ETF shares at the current price of 9.01. Orders are usually placed near 9.01 or 9.31, while 34 and 1.24% show market activity. Follow LMNX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LMNX stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LMND ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.92 - 55.00 and current price 9.01. Many compare 11.51% and -25.10% before placing orders at 9.01 or 9.31. Explore the LMNX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LMND ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LMND ETF in the past year was 55.00. Within 6.92 - 55.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LMND ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LMND ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LMND ETF (LMNX) over the year was 6.92. Comparing it with the current 9.01 and 6.92 - 55.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LMNX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LMNX stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LMND ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.87, and -52.95% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.87
- Open
- 8.90
- Bid
- 9.01
- Ask
- 9.31
- Low
- 8.84
- High
- 9.24
- Volume
- 34
- Daily Change
- 1.58%
- Month Change
- 11.51%
- 6 Months Change
- -25.10%
- Year Change
- -52.95%