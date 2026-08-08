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LLYX: Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF
LLYX exchange rate has changed by -0.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.31 and at a high of 26.73.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LLYX stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF stock is priced at 26.48 today. It trades within 25.31 - 26.73, yesterday's close was 26.70, and trading volume reached 362. The live price chart of LLYX shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF is currently valued at 26.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.25% and USD. View the chart live to track LLYX movements.
How to buy LLYX stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF shares at the current price of 26.48. Orders are usually placed near 26.48 or 26.78, while 362 and -0.82% show market activity. Follow LLYX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LLYX stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF involves considering the yearly range 14.55 - 29.94 and current price 26.48. Many compare 5.20% and 15.53% before placing orders at 26.48 or 26.78. Explore the LLYX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF in the past year was 29.94. Within 14.55 - 29.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF (LLYX) over the year was 14.55. Comparing it with the current 26.48 and 14.55 - 29.94 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LLYX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LLYX stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.70, and 22.25% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.70
- Open
- 26.70
- Bid
- 26.48
- Ask
- 26.78
- Low
- 25.31
- High
- 26.73
- Volume
- 362
- Daily Change
- -0.82%
- Month Change
- 5.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.53%
- Year Change
- 22.25%