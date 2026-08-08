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LINT: Direxion Daily INTC Bull 2X ETF
LINT exchange rate has changed by 3.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 115.95 and at a high of 128.00.
Follow Direxion Daily INTC Bull 2X ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LINT stock price today?
Direxion Daily INTC Bull 2X ETF stock is priced at 124.04 today. It trades within 115.95 - 128.00, yesterday's close was 119.98, and trading volume reached 195. The live price chart of LINT shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily INTC Bull 2X ETF stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily INTC Bull 2X ETF is currently valued at 124.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 375.07% and USD. View the chart live to track LINT movements.
How to buy LINT stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily INTC Bull 2X ETF shares at the current price of 124.04. Orders are usually placed near 124.04 or 124.34, while 195 and -1.30% show market activity. Follow LINT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LINT stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily INTC Bull 2X ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.32 - 266.71 and current price 124.04. Many compare 30.32% and 261.95% before placing orders at 124.04 or 124.34. Explore the LINT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily INTC Bull 2X ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily INTC Bull 2X ETF in the past year was 266.71. Within 25.32 - 266.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 119.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily INTC Bull 2X ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily INTC Bull 2X ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily INTC Bull 2X ETF (LINT) over the year was 25.32. Comparing it with the current 124.04 and 25.32 - 266.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LINT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LINT stock split?
Direxion Daily INTC Bull 2X ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 119.98, and 375.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 119.98
- Open
- 125.67
- Bid
- 124.04
- Ask
- 124.34
- Low
- 115.95
- High
- 128.00
- Volume
- 195
- Daily Change
- 3.38%
- Month Change
- 30.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 261.95%
- Year Change
- 375.07%