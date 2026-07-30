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LGOV: First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

21.01 USD 0.04 (0.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LGOV exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.96 and at a high of 21.18.

Follow First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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LGOV News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is LGOV stock price today?

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock is priced at 21.01 today. It trades within 20.96 - 21.18, yesterday's close was 20.97, and trading volume reached 92. The live price chart of LGOV shows these updates.

Does First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF is currently valued at 21.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.78% and USD. View the chart live to track LGOV movements.

How to buy LGOV stock?

You can buy First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF shares at the current price of 21.01. Orders are usually placed near 21.01 or 21.31, while 92 and -0.80% show market activity. Follow LGOV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into LGOV stock?

Investing in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.45 - 23.59 and current price 21.01. Many compare 0.48% and -5.91% before placing orders at 21.01 or 21.31. Explore the LGOV price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the past year was 23.59. Within 20.45 - 23.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) over the year was 20.45. Comparing it with the current 21.01 and 20.45 - 23.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LGOV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did LGOV stock split?

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.97, and -1.78% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
20.96 21.18
Year Range
20.45 23.59
Previous Close
20.97
Open
21.18
Bid
21.01
Ask
21.31
Low
20.96
High
21.18
Volume
92
Daily Change
0.19%
Month Change
0.48%
6 Months Change
-5.91%
Year Change
-1.78%
08 August, Saturday
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