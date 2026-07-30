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LGOV: First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF
LGOV exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.96 and at a high of 21.18.
Follow First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LGOV News
- August Perspective
- Rate Hikes Are A Plus For Banks, With An Asterisk
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- Why US-Japan Joint Intervention To Prop Up The Yen? Fear Of Treasury Yields Blowing Out.
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- New Month Kicks Off On The Upside
- More Unbelievable
- Bonds In Your Portfolio: Why Ditching Them Is The Wrong Move
- CIO Weekly: The Rising Threat Of Real Yields
- Rates Spark: Rates Are Seeking New Levels To Settle
- Treasury Yields Snapshot: July 31, 2026
- The Federal Reserve: A Question Of Credibility
- The Bond Vigilantes Come For Kevin
- A Swing And A Miss
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- July FOMC Meeting: A Cautious Hold With Credibility Implications
- Chart Of The Day: The 'No Confidence' Trade - And What Comes Next
- Rates Spark: Recalibrating Rate Assumptions
- Markets Rebound After Fed-Induced Rout
- Information Timing And Release: The Gaming Of Guidance
- Stocks Tank, Long-Term Treasury Yields Jump After Warsh Starts Talking
- The Fed Holds Steady, But Questions Linger
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LGOV stock price today?
First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock is priced at 21.01 today. It trades within 20.96 - 21.18, yesterday's close was 20.97, and trading volume reached 92. The live price chart of LGOV shows these updates.
Does First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF is currently valued at 21.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.78% and USD. View the chart live to track LGOV movements.
How to buy LGOV stock?
You can buy First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF shares at the current price of 21.01. Orders are usually placed near 21.01 or 21.31, while 92 and -0.80% show market activity. Follow LGOV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LGOV stock?
Investing in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.45 - 23.59 and current price 21.01. Many compare 0.48% and -5.91% before placing orders at 21.01 or 21.31. Explore the LGOV price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the past year was 23.59. Within 20.45 - 23.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) over the year was 20.45. Comparing it with the current 21.01 and 20.45 - 23.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LGOV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LGOV stock split?
First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.97, and -1.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.97
- Open
- 21.18
- Bid
- 21.01
- Ask
- 21.31
- Low
- 20.96
- High
- 21.18
- Volume
- 92
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- 0.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.91%
- Year Change
- -1.78%