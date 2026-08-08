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LFAC: Leapfrog Acquisition Corporation - Class A
LFAC exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.05 and at a high of 10.05.
Follow Leapfrog Acquisition Corporation - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is LFAC stock price today?
Leapfrog Acquisition Corporation - Class A stock is priced at 10.05 today. It trades within 10.05 - 10.05, yesterday's close was 10.00, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of LFAC shows these updates.
Does Leapfrog Acquisition Corporation - Class A stock pay dividends?
Leapfrog Acquisition Corporation - Class A is currently valued at 10.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.01% and USD. View the chart live to track LFAC movements.
How to buy LFAC stock?
You can buy Leapfrog Acquisition Corporation - Class A shares at the current price of 10.05. Orders are usually placed near 10.05 or 10.35, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow LFAC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LFAC stock?
Investing in Leapfrog Acquisition Corporation - Class A involves considering the yearly range 9.53 - 10.05 and current price 10.05. Many compare 0.00% and 4.69% before placing orders at 10.05 or 10.35. Explore the LFAC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leapfrog Acquisition Corporation - Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leapfrog Acquisition Corporation - Class A in the past year was 10.05. Within 9.53 - 10.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leapfrog Acquisition Corporation - Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Leapfrog Acquisition Corporation - Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leapfrog Acquisition Corporation - Class A (LFAC) over the year was 9.53. Comparing it with the current 10.05 and 9.53 - 10.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LFAC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LFAC stock split?
Leapfrog Acquisition Corporation - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.00, and 1.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.00
- Open
- 10.05
- Bid
- 10.05
- Ask
- 10.35
- Low
- 10.05
- High
- 10.05
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.50%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.69%
- Year Change
- 1.01%