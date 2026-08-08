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LDSF: First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF
LDSF exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.86 and at a high of 18.88.
Follow First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LDSF stock price today?
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock is priced at 18.88 today. It trades within 18.86 - 18.88, yesterday's close was 18.87, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of LDSF shows these updates.
Does First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF is currently valued at 18.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.84% and USD. View the chart live to track LDSF movements.
How to buy LDSF stock?
You can buy First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF shares at the current price of 18.88. Orders are usually placed near 18.88 or 19.18, while 9 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow LDSF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LDSF stock?
Investing in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.75 - 19.59 and current price 18.88. Many compare 0.37% and -1.20% before placing orders at 18.88 or 19.18. Explore the LDSF price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the past year was 19.59. Within 18.75 - 19.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) over the year was 18.75. Comparing it with the current 18.88 and 18.75 - 19.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LDSF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LDSF stock split?
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.87, and -0.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.87
- Open
- 18.87
- Bid
- 18.88
- Ask
- 19.18
- Low
- 18.86
- High
- 18.88
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- 0.37%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.20%
- Year Change
- -0.84%