- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LDEM: iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF
LDEM exchange rate has changed by -0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.77 and at a high of 60.87.
Follow iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LDEM News
- Emerging Asia (Ex China) Government Bonds Monthly – August 2026
- Seeking Steady Income In An Unsteady World
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Sustainable Investment Insights - Bi-Annual Report: July 2026
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- Global Macro Outlook: Third Quarter 2026
- Fixed Income Midyear Outlook: 6 Ways To Put Volatility To Work
- Dollar Strength Shifts Case For EM
- Equity Market Outlook Q3 2026
- The Ghost Rally: What We See Really Driving Emerging Markets In 2026
- Emerging Markets: The New Engine Of Global Growth
- 2026 Midyear Outlook: World Disrupted? Resilience Endured
- The Speed Of Transmission: Cost Pass-Through In Emerging Vs. Developed Markets
- Moving From Measuring Markets To Measuring Real Economy: FTSE All-World GDP Adjusted Index
- Markets Rally As IPO Momentum Builds
- Beyond Macro: A Value Lens On Emerging Markets Equity
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- MEGA To SEGA: Why Seoul Beating Saxony Shows Just How Hard It Is To Diversify
- Record U.S. Stocks: Disconnect Or Not?
- Earnings Strength Keeps Us Risk-On
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
- Performance Insights - April 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LDEM stock price today?
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock is priced at 60.87 today. It trades within 60.77 - 60.87, yesterday's close was 60.99, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of LDEM shows these updates.
Does iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF is currently valued at 60.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.03% and USD. View the chart live to track LDEM movements.
How to buy LDEM stock?
You can buy iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF shares at the current price of 60.87. Orders are usually placed near 60.87 or 61.17, while 2 and 0.16% show market activity. Follow LDEM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LDEM stock?
Investing in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF involves considering the yearly range 55.52 - 64.73 and current price 60.87. Many compare 0.21% and -0.59% before placing orders at 60.87 or 61.17. Explore the LDEM price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the past year was 64.73. Within 55.52 - 64.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 60.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) over the year was 55.52. Comparing it with the current 60.87 and 55.52 - 64.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LDEM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LDEM stock split?
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 60.99, and 9.03% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 60.99
- Open
- 60.77
- Bid
- 60.87
- Ask
- 61.17
- Low
- 60.77
- High
- 60.87
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.21%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.59%
- Year Change
- 9.03%