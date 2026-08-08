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LCDL: GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF
LCDL exchange rate has changed by -50.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.04 and at a high of 0.63.
Follow GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LCDL stock price today?
GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF stock is priced at 0.29 today. It trades within 0.04 - 0.63, yesterday's close was 0.59, and trading volume reached 35706. The live price chart of LCDL shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF is currently valued at 0.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -88.00% and USD. View the chart live to track LCDL movements.
How to buy LCDL stock?
You can buy GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF shares at the current price of 0.29. Orders are usually placed near 0.29 or 0.59, while 35706 and -52.46% show market activity. Follow LCDL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LCDL stock?
Investing in GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 0.04 - 3.12 and current price 0.29. Many compare -67.42% and -88.00% before placing orders at 0.29 or 0.59. Explore the LCDL price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF in the past year was 3.12. Within 0.04 - 3.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF (LCDL) over the year was 0.04. Comparing it with the current 0.29 and 0.04 - 3.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LCDL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LCDL stock split?
GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.59, and -88.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.59
- Open
- 0.61
- Bid
- 0.29
- Ask
- 0.59
- Low
- 0.04
- High
- 0.63
- Volume
- 35.706 K
- Daily Change
- -50.85%
- Month Change
- -67.42%
- 6 Months Change
- -88.00%
- Year Change
- -88.00%