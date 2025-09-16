QuotesSections
Currencies / LCCC
LCCC

10.0600 USD 0.0100 (0.10%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LCCC exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.0600 and at a high of 10.0800.

Daily Range
10.0600 10.0800
Year Range
10.0000 10.0900
Previous Close
10.0500
Open
10.0800
Bid
10.0600
Ask
10.0630
Low
10.0600
High
10.0800
Volume
3
Daily Change
0.10%
Month Change
0.10%
6 Months Change
-0.30%
Year Change
-0.30%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%