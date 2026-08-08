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LABX: Tradr 2X Long ALAB Daily ETF
LABX exchange rate has changed by 1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.28 and at a high of 16.14.
Follow Tradr 2X Long ALAB Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LABX stock price today?
Tradr 2X Long ALAB Daily ETF stock is priced at 14.67 today. It trades within 14.28 - 16.14, yesterday's close was 14.51, and trading volume reached 1251. The live price chart of LABX shows these updates.
Does Tradr 2X Long ALAB Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Tradr 2X Long ALAB Daily ETF is currently valued at 14.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -37.71% and USD. View the chart live to track LABX movements.
How to buy LABX stock?
You can buy Tradr 2X Long ALAB Daily ETF shares at the current price of 14.67. Orders are usually placed near 14.67 or 14.97, while 1251 and -3.99% show market activity. Follow LABX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LABX stock?
Investing in Tradr 2X Long ALAB Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 5.05 - 234.25 and current price 14.67. Many compare 21.74% and 160.11% before placing orders at 14.67 or 14.97. Explore the LABX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tradr 2X Long ALAB Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tradr 2X Long ALAB Daily ETF in the past year was 234.25. Within 5.05 - 234.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tradr 2X Long ALAB Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tradr 2X Long ALAB Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tradr 2X Long ALAB Daily ETF (LABX) over the year was 5.05. Comparing it with the current 14.67 and 5.05 - 234.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LABX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LABX stock split?
Tradr 2X Long ALAB Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.51, and -37.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.51
- Open
- 15.28
- Bid
- 14.67
- Ask
- 14.97
- Low
- 14.28
- High
- 16.14
- Volume
- 1.251 K
- Daily Change
- 1.10%
- Month Change
- 21.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 160.11%
- Year Change
- -37.71%