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KTF: DWS Municipal Income Trust
KTF exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.95 and at a high of 9.02.
Follow DWS Municipal Income Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KTF News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KTF stock price today?
DWS Municipal Income Trust stock is priced at 8.99 today. It trades within 8.95 - 9.02, yesterday's close was 8.94, and trading volume reached 397. The live price chart of KTF shows these updates.
Does DWS Municipal Income Trust stock pay dividends?
DWS Municipal Income Trust is currently valued at 8.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.39% and USD. View the chart live to track KTF movements.
How to buy KTF stock?
You can buy DWS Municipal Income Trust shares at the current price of 8.99. Orders are usually placed near 8.99 or 9.29, while 397 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow KTF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KTF stock?
Investing in DWS Municipal Income Trust involves considering the yearly range 8.74 - 9.37 and current price 8.99. Many compare 1.47% and -2.39% before placing orders at 8.99 or 9.29. Explore the KTF price chart live with daily changes.
What are DWS Municipal Income Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the past year was 9.37. Within 8.74 - 9.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track DWS Municipal Income Trust performance using the live chart.
What are DWS Municipal Income Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) over the year was 8.74. Comparing it with the current 8.99 and 8.74 - 9.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KTF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KTF stock split?
DWS Municipal Income Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.94, and 2.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.94
- Open
- 8.99
- Bid
- 8.99
- Ask
- 9.29
- Low
- 8.95
- High
- 9.02
- Volume
- 397
- Daily Change
- 0.56%
- Month Change
- 1.47%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.39%
- Year Change
- 2.39%