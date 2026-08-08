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KRSP: Rice Acquisition Corporation 3 Class A
KRSP exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.47 and at a high of 10.59.
Follow Rice Acquisition Corporation 3 Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KRSP stock price today?
Rice Acquisition Corporation 3 Class A stock is priced at 10.47 today. It trades within 10.47 - 10.59, yesterday's close was 10.47, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of KRSP shows these updates.
Does Rice Acquisition Corporation 3 Class A stock pay dividends?
Rice Acquisition Corporation 3 Class A is currently valued at 10.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.06% and USD. View the chart live to track KRSP movements.
How to buy KRSP stock?
You can buy Rice Acquisition Corporation 3 Class A shares at the current price of 10.47. Orders are usually placed near 10.47 or 10.77, while 4 and -1.13% show market activity. Follow KRSP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KRSP stock?
Investing in Rice Acquisition Corporation 3 Class A involves considering the yearly range 10.22 - 11.37 and current price 10.47. Many compare -0.29% and 1.45% before placing orders at 10.47 or 10.77. Explore the KRSP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Rice Acquisition Corporation 3 Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of Rice Acquisition Corporation 3 Class A in the past year was 11.37. Within 10.22 - 11.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Rice Acquisition Corporation 3 Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Rice Acquisition Corporation 3 Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Rice Acquisition Corporation 3 Class A (KRSP) over the year was 10.22. Comparing it with the current 10.47 and 10.22 - 11.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KRSP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KRSP stock split?
Rice Acquisition Corporation 3 Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.47, and -2.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.47
- Open
- 10.59
- Bid
- 10.47
- Ask
- 10.77
- Low
- 10.47
- High
- 10.59
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -0.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.45%
- Year Change
- -2.06%