- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
KPDD: KraneShares 2x Long PDD Daily ETF
KPDD exchange rate has changed by 2.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.38 and at a high of 6.51.
Follow KraneShares 2x Long PDD Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KPDD stock price today?
KraneShares 2x Long PDD Daily ETF stock is priced at 6.49 today. It trades within 6.38 - 6.51, yesterday's close was 6.36, and trading volume reached 45. The live price chart of KPDD shows these updates.
Does KraneShares 2x Long PDD Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
KraneShares 2x Long PDD Daily ETF is currently valued at 6.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -29.61% and USD. View the chart live to track KPDD movements.
How to buy KPDD stock?
You can buy KraneShares 2x Long PDD Daily ETF shares at the current price of 6.49. Orders are usually placed near 6.49 or 6.79, while 45 and 1.41% show market activity. Follow KPDD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KPDD stock?
Investing in KraneShares 2x Long PDD Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 4.10 - 10.05 and current price 6.49. Many compare 3.67% and -27.73% before placing orders at 6.49 or 6.79. Explore the KPDD price chart live with daily changes.
What are KraneShares 2x Long PDD Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of KraneShares 2x Long PDD Daily ETF in the past year was 10.05. Within 4.10 - 10.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track KraneShares 2x Long PDD Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are KraneShares 2x Long PDD Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KraneShares 2x Long PDD Daily ETF (KPDD) over the year was 4.10. Comparing it with the current 6.49 and 4.10 - 10.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KPDD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KPDD stock split?
KraneShares 2x Long PDD Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.36, and -29.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.36
- Open
- 6.40
- Bid
- 6.49
- Ask
- 6.79
- Low
- 6.38
- High
- 6.51
- Volume
- 45
- Daily Change
- 2.04%
- Month Change
- 3.67%
- 6 Months Change
- -27.73%
- Year Change
- -29.61%