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KORU: Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares

17.36 USD 0.55 (3.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KORU exchange rate has changed by 3.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.05 and at a high of 18.26.

Follow Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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KORU News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is KORU stock price today?

Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares stock is priced at 17.36 today. It trades within 16.05 - 18.26, yesterday's close was 16.81, and trading volume reached 39339. The live price chart of KORU shows these updates.

Does Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares stock pay dividends?

Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares is currently valued at 17.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -96.12% and USD. View the chart live to track KORU movements.

How to buy KORU stock?

You can buy Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares shares at the current price of 17.36. Orders are usually placed near 17.36 or 17.66, while 39339 and -4.35% show market activity. Follow KORU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KORU stock?

Investing in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 11.65 - 1279.70 and current price 17.36. Many compare 17.69% and -96.77% before placing orders at 17.36 or 17.66. Explore the KORU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 1279.70. Within 11.65 - 1279.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares performance using the live chart.

What are Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (KORU) over the year was 11.65. Comparing it with the current 17.36 and 11.65 - 1279.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KORU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KORU stock split?

Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.81, and -96.12% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
16.05 18.26
Year Range
11.65 1279.70
Previous Close
16.81
Open
18.15
Bid
17.36
Ask
17.66
Low
16.05
High
18.26
Volume
39.339 K
Daily Change
3.27%
Month Change
17.69%
6 Months Change
-96.77%
Year Change
-96.12%
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