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KORU: Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares
KORU exchange rate has changed by 3.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.05 and at a high of 18.26.
Follow Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KORU News
- South Korea Still Has Investment Appeal: ETFs to Consider
- KORU: Why Bearish South Korea Is The Play Into The Fall (NYSEARCA:KORU)
- Second Largest Negative Signal Of 2026: Bubbles, Barrels, And Skew
- Economies Central To AI Development Drive Global Manufacturing Growth
- Gate Contract Stock Zone to list 8 perpetual contracts including TM (Toyota Motor) and MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group)
- Opening The Aperture On Global Investing
- Huobi HTX has listed KORU, FWDI, AKE perpetual contracts, and launched a contract trading competition
- Global Goods Trade Falls For Second Month In June As Boost From Inventory Building Fades
- Assessing Rate Hike Pressures For Japan And South Korea
- SK Hynix’s U.S. Debut Puts These 3 South Korea ETFs in Focus - TipRanks.com
- Mfg Trends Vary As N. American & East Asian Growth Spurts Contrast With ASEAN Slowdown
- Here's Why Investors Should Still Go Long on South Korea ETFs
- Asia's Consumer Recovery: Winners And Laggards
- Binance Futures to List 7 U-Margined TradFi Perpetual Contracts Today
- Rethinking Diversification In An AI-Driven World
- Korean Equities: A Diverging, Concentrated Market
- South Korea's Market Rally May Be Far From Over: ETFs to Consider
- Hotter-Than-Expected Prices Put South Korea On Track For July Rate Hike
- South Korea Trade Remains Strong, But Currency Pressures Persist
- Why Are Global Investors Looking To Asia As An Investment Destination?
- South Korea’s Balancing Act Between AI Boom And Energy-Driven Challenges
- Renewable Energy Could Define Winners And Losers In Emerging Markets
- Mind The Gap: Asia’s Inflation Pipeline Has Further To Run
- Inflationary Pressures Mount In South Korea And Japan, Raising Rate Hike Odds
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KORU stock price today?
Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares stock is priced at 17.36 today. It trades within 16.05 - 18.26, yesterday's close was 16.81, and trading volume reached 39339. The live price chart of KORU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares is currently valued at 17.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -96.12% and USD. View the chart live to track KORU movements.
How to buy KORU stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares shares at the current price of 17.36. Orders are usually placed near 17.36 or 17.66, while 39339 and -4.35% show market activity. Follow KORU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KORU stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 11.65 - 1279.70 and current price 17.36. Many compare 17.69% and -96.77% before placing orders at 17.36 or 17.66. Explore the KORU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 1279.70. Within 11.65 - 1279.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (KORU) over the year was 11.65. Comparing it with the current 17.36 and 11.65 - 1279.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KORU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KORU stock split?
Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.81, and -96.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.81
- Open
- 18.15
- Bid
- 17.36
- Ask
- 17.66
- Low
- 16.05
- High
- 18.26
- Volume
- 39.339 K
- Daily Change
- 3.27%
- Month Change
- 17.69%
- 6 Months Change
- -96.77%
- Year Change
- -96.12%