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KMID: Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF
KMID exchange rate has changed by 0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.53 and at a high of 25.64.
Follow Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KMID stock price today?
Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF stock is priced at 25.63 today. It trades within 25.53 - 25.64, yesterday's close was 25.44, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of KMID shows these updates.
Does Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF is currently valued at 25.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.63% and USD. View the chart live to track KMID movements.
How to buy KMID stock?
You can buy Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF shares at the current price of 25.63. Orders are usually placed near 25.63 or 25.93, while 15 and 0.27% show market activity. Follow KMID updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KMID stock?
Investing in Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.18 - 26.01 and current price 25.63. Many compare 1.79% and -0.85% before placing orders at 25.63 or 25.93. Explore the KMID price chart live with daily changes.
What are Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF in the past year was 26.01. Within 23.18 - 26.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF (KMID) over the year was 23.18. Comparing it with the current 25.63 and 23.18 - 26.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KMID moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KMID stock split?
Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.44, and 0.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.44
- Open
- 25.56
- Bid
- 25.63
- Ask
- 25.93
- Low
- 25.53
- High
- 25.64
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.75%
- Month Change
- 1.79%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.85%
- Year Change
- 0.63%