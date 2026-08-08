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KLAG: Leverage Shares 2x Long KLAC Daily ETF
KLAG exchange rate has changed by 4.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.66 and at a high of 30.25.
Follow Leverage Shares 2x Long KLAC Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KLAG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2x Long KLAC Daily ETF stock is priced at 29.49 today. It trades within 28.66 - 30.25, yesterday's close was 28.14, and trading volume reached 84. The live price chart of KLAG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2x Long KLAC Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2x Long KLAC Daily ETF is currently valued at 29.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 82.83% and USD. View the chart live to track KLAG movements.
How to buy KLAG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2x Long KLAC Daily ETF shares at the current price of 29.49. Orders are usually placed near 29.49 or 29.79, while 84 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow KLAG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KLAG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2x Long KLAC Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 15.95 - 77.55 and current price 29.49. Many compare 23.13% and 30.43% before placing orders at 29.49 or 29.79. Explore the KLAG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2x Long KLAC Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2x Long KLAC Daily ETF in the past year was 77.55. Within 15.95 - 77.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2x Long KLAC Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2x Long KLAC Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2x Long KLAC Daily ETF (KLAG) over the year was 15.95. Comparing it with the current 29.49 and 15.95 - 77.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KLAG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KLAG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2x Long KLAC Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.14, and 82.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.14
- Open
- 29.48
- Bid
- 29.49
- Ask
- 29.79
- Low
- 28.66
- High
- 30.25
- Volume
- 84
- Daily Change
- 4.80%
- Month Change
- 23.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 30.43%
- Year Change
- 82.83%