- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
KJD: Kraneshares 2x Long JD Daily ETF
KJD exchange rate has changed by 0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.89 and at a high of 22.89.
Follow Kraneshares 2x Long JD Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KJD stock price today?
Kraneshares 2x Long JD Daily ETF stock is priced at 22.89 today. It trades within 22.89 - 22.89, yesterday's close was 22.79, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of KJD shows these updates.
Does Kraneshares 2x Long JD Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Kraneshares 2x Long JD Daily ETF is currently valued at 22.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.18% and USD. View the chart live to track KJD movements.
How to buy KJD stock?
You can buy Kraneshares 2x Long JD Daily ETF shares at the current price of 22.89. Orders are usually placed near 22.89 or 23.19, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow KJD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KJD stock?
Investing in Kraneshares 2x Long JD Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.18 - 28.34 and current price 22.89. Many compare -1.08% and 54.98% before placing orders at 22.89 or 23.19. Explore the KJD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Kraneshares 2x Long JD Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Kraneshares 2x Long JD Daily ETF in the past year was 28.34. Within 13.18 - 28.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track Kraneshares 2x Long JD Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Kraneshares 2x Long JD Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Kraneshares 2x Long JD Daily ETF (KJD) over the year was 13.18. Comparing it with the current 22.89 and 13.18 - 28.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KJD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KJD stock split?
Kraneshares 2x Long JD Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.79, and -11.18% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.79
- Open
- 22.89
- Bid
- 22.89
- Ask
- 23.19
- Low
- 22.89
- High
- 22.89
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.44%
- Month Change
- -1.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 54.98%
- Year Change
- -11.18%