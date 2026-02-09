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KHYB: KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF
KHYB exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.16 and at a high of 24.18.
Follow KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KHYB News
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- How The Oil Shock Is Clouding The Outlook For Interest Rates
- The New Divide In ASEAN Debt
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- Blended Finance: Bridging The Sustainability Funding Gap
- EM Corporate Debt: 5 Themes To Watch In 2026
- Fixed Income: Why This Is Not 2022
- How The War In Iran Is Impacting EM Sovereigns
- Staying Positive On Emerging Markets
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KHYB stock price today?
KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF stock is priced at 24.17 today. It trades within 24.16 - 24.18, yesterday's close was 24.14, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of KHYB shows these updates.
Does KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF is currently valued at 24.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.54% and USD. View the chart live to track KHYB movements.
How to buy KHYB stock?
You can buy KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF shares at the current price of 24.17. Orders are usually placed near 24.17 or 24.47, while 4 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow KHYB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KHYB stock?
Investing in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.51 - 24.87 and current price 24.17. Many compare 0.54% and -1.63% before placing orders at 24.17 or 24.47. Explore the KHYB price chart live with daily changes.
What are KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF in the past year was 24.87. Within 23.51 - 24.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) over the year was 23.51. Comparing it with the current 24.17 and 23.51 - 24.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KHYB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KHYB stock split?
KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.14, and -2.54% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.14
- Open
- 24.18
- Bid
- 24.17
- Ask
- 24.47
- Low
- 24.16
- High
- 24.18
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.54%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.63%
- Year Change
- -2.54%