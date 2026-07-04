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KGRN: KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF
KGRN exchange rate has changed by 1.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.03 and at a high of 24.85.
Follow KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KGRN News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- China's Politburo Strikes A Supportive Tone But Offers Few Tangible Measures
- Geography, Geopolitics, And Gamesmanship Leave Little Room For Error In Energy Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- China's AI Boom Is Powering Its Exports, But Can It Carry The Economy?
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Strong Earnings And A Goldilocks Economy Backstop Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
- Opening The Aperture On Global Investing
- Global Economic Outlook: July 2026 - Mid-Year Forecast Update
- A Bottom Is In For U.S.-China Trade
- Fiera Capital Global Asset Allocation - July 2026 Market Update
- Global Goods Trade Falls For Second Month In June As Boost From Inventory Building Fades
- China Slowdown Worse Than Expected On Weak Domestic Demand
- China's Trade Grows At The Fastest Pace Since 2021
- World Markets Watchlist: July 13, 2026
- Weekly Commentary: Currency Pegs And Carry Trades
- 3 Key Questions For China’s Second Half Of 2026
- Moderate Chinese Inflation Won’t Stand In The Way Of A Rate Cut
- Global Employment Falls For Second Month In June Amid Subdued Growth Expectations
- Global PMI Shows Inflation Rates Peaking Amid Lower Oil Prices
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- Weekly Commentary: Our Semiquincentennial Gilded Age
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KGRN stock price today?
KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF stock is priced at 24.21 today. It trades within 24.03 - 24.85, yesterday's close was 23.81, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of KGRN shows these updates.
Does KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF stock pay dividends?
KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF is currently valued at 24.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -14.69% and USD. View the chart live to track KGRN movements.
How to buy KGRN stock?
You can buy KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF shares at the current price of 24.21. Orders are usually placed near 24.21 or 24.51, while 13 and -2.54% show market activity. Follow KGRN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KGRN stock?
Investing in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.00 - 32.95 and current price 24.21. Many compare -1.18% and -11.67% before placing orders at 24.21 or 24.51. Explore the KGRN price chart live with daily changes.
What are KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the past year was 32.95. Within 23.00 - 32.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (KGRN) over the year was 23.00. Comparing it with the current 24.21 and 23.00 - 32.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KGRN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KGRN stock split?
KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.81, and -14.69% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.81
- Open
- 24.84
- Bid
- 24.21
- Ask
- 24.51
- Low
- 24.03
- High
- 24.85
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 1.68%
- Month Change
- -1.18%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.67%
- Year Change
- -14.69%