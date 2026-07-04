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KGRN: KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF

24.21 USD 0.40 (1.68%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KGRN exchange rate has changed by 1.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.03 and at a high of 24.85.

Follow KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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KGRN News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is KGRN stock price today?

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF stock is priced at 24.21 today. It trades within 24.03 - 24.85, yesterday's close was 23.81, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of KGRN shows these updates.

Does KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF stock pay dividends?

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF is currently valued at 24.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -14.69% and USD. View the chart live to track KGRN movements.

How to buy KGRN stock?

You can buy KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF shares at the current price of 24.21. Orders are usually placed near 24.21 or 24.51, while 13 and -2.54% show market activity. Follow KGRN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KGRN stock?

Investing in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.00 - 32.95 and current price 24.21. Many compare -1.18% and -11.67% before placing orders at 24.21 or 24.51. Explore the KGRN price chart live with daily changes.

What are KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the past year was 32.95. Within 23.00 - 32.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF performance using the live chart.

What are KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (KGRN) over the year was 23.00. Comparing it with the current 24.21 and 23.00 - 32.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KGRN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KGRN stock split?

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.81, and -14.69% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
24.03 24.85
Year Range
23.00 32.95
Previous Close
23.81
Open
24.84
Bid
24.21
Ask
24.51
Low
24.03
High
24.85
Volume
13
Daily Change
1.68%
Month Change
-1.18%
6 Months Change
-11.67%
Year Change
-14.69%
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