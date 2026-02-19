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KEMX: KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF
KEMX exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.19 and at a high of 49.45.
Follow KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KEMX News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KEMX stock price today?
KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF stock is priced at 49.35 today. It trades within 49.19 - 49.45, yesterday's close was 49.13, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of KEMX shows these updates.
Does KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF stock pay dividends?
KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF is currently valued at 49.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 52.46% and USD. View the chart live to track KEMX movements.
How to buy KEMX stock?
You can buy KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF shares at the current price of 49.35. Orders are usually placed near 49.35 or 49.65, while 21 and 0.33% show market activity. Follow KEMX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KEMX stock?
Investing in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.30 - 54.91 and current price 49.35. Many compare 3.20% and 10.55% before placing orders at 49.35 or 49.65. Explore the KEMX price chart live with daily changes.
What are KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF in the past year was 54.91. Within 32.30 - 54.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (KEMX) over the year was 32.30. Comparing it with the current 49.35 and 32.30 - 54.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KEMX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KEMX stock split?
KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.13, and 52.46% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.13
- Open
- 49.19
- Bid
- 49.35
- Ask
- 49.65
- Low
- 49.19
- High
- 49.45
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- 0.45%
- Month Change
- 3.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.55%
- Year Change
- 52.46%