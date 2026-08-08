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KBON: Karbon Capital Partners Corp - Class A
KBON exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.09 and at a high of 10.09.
Follow Karbon Capital Partners Corp - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is KBON stock price today?
Karbon Capital Partners Corp - Class A stock is priced at 10.09 today. It trades within 10.09 - 10.09, yesterday's close was 10.08, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of KBON shows these updates.
Does Karbon Capital Partners Corp - Class A stock pay dividends?
Karbon Capital Partners Corp - Class A is currently valued at 10.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.50% and USD. View the chart live to track KBON movements.
How to buy KBON stock?
You can buy Karbon Capital Partners Corp - Class A shares at the current price of 10.09. Orders are usually placed near 10.09 or 10.39, while 7 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow KBON updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KBON stock?
Investing in Karbon Capital Partners Corp - Class A involves considering the yearly range 10.02 - 10.15 and current price 10.09. Many compare 0.10% and 0.20% before placing orders at 10.09 or 10.39. Explore the KBON price chart live with daily changes.
What are Karbon Capital Partners Corp - Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of Karbon Capital Partners Corp - Class A in the past year was 10.15. Within 10.02 - 10.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track Karbon Capital Partners Corp - Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Karbon Capital Partners Corp - Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Karbon Capital Partners Corp - Class A (KBON) over the year was 10.02. Comparing it with the current 10.09 and 10.02 - 10.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KBON moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KBON stock split?
Karbon Capital Partners Corp - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.08, and 0.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.08
- Open
- 10.09
- Bid
- 10.09
- Ask
- 10.39
- Low
- 10.09
- High
- 10.09
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.20%
- Year Change
- 0.50%