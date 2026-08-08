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JUSA: JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF
JUSA exchange rate has changed by 0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.55 and at a high of 69.93.
Follow JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JUSA stock price today?
JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock is priced at 69.87 today. It trades within 69.55 - 69.93, yesterday's close was 69.49, and trading volume reached 57. The live price chart of JUSA shows these updates.
Does JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF is currently valued at 69.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.20% and USD. View the chart live to track JUSA movements.
How to buy JUSA stock?
You can buy JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF shares at the current price of 69.87. Orders are usually placed near 69.87 or 70.17, while 57 and 0.45% show market activity. Follow JUSA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JUSA stock?
Investing in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 57.31 - 70.08 and current price 69.87. Many compare 2.86% and 12.89% before placing orders at 69.87 or 70.17. Explore the JUSA price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the past year was 70.08. Within 57.31 - 70.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUSA) over the year was 57.31. Comparing it with the current 69.87 and 57.31 - 70.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JUSA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JUSA stock split?
JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.49, and 20.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 69.49
- Open
- 69.56
- Bid
- 69.87
- Ask
- 70.17
- Low
- 69.55
- High
- 69.93
- Volume
- 57
- Daily Change
- 0.55%
- Month Change
- 2.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.89%
- Year Change
- 20.20%