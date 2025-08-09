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JULW: AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF
JULW exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.42 and at a high of 41.44.
Follow AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JULW News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- June Market Digest
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Sentiment Sours On AI Substitution
- Small-Cap Stocks Are Stirring On Policy Shifts, Earnings Edge
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
- Benchmark Blind Spots: Detecting Hidden Risks In Disruptive Markets
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- The U.S. Exceptionalism Mall Map: 'You Are Here'
- Monitoring Factor Risk Cycles Is A Valuable Tool For Portfolio Design And Analysis
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JULW stock price today?
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF stock is priced at 41.43 today. It trades within 41.42 - 41.44, yesterday's close was 41.37, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of JULW shows these updates.
Does AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF stock pay dividends?
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF is currently valued at 41.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.35% and USD. View the chart live to track JULW movements.
How to buy JULW stock?
You can buy AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF shares at the current price of 41.43. Orders are usually placed near 41.43 or 41.73, while 5 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow JULW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JULW stock?
Investing in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.26 - 41.52 and current price 41.43. Many compare 1.10% and 5.39% before placing orders at 41.43 or 41.73. Explore the JULW price chart live with daily changes.
What are AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the past year was 41.52. Within 38.26 - 41.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) over the year was 38.26. Comparing it with the current 41.43 and 38.26 - 41.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JULW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JULW stock split?
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.37, and 5.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.37
- Open
- 41.42
- Bid
- 41.43
- Ask
- 41.73
- Low
- 41.42
- High
- 41.44
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.15%
- Month Change
- 1.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.39%
- Year Change
- 5.35%